Australian Parliament Member Accuses NBA of ‘Anti-Australian Conspiracy’ Amid Ben Simmons All-Star Snub

Australian-born Philadelphia 76ers phenom Ben Simmons is having an incredible season, and Labor MP Tim Watts made his “outrage” with Simmons’ NBA All-Star Game snub known this week while speaking at parliament.

“In a record-breaking rookie year for the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben is currently averaging nearly 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists in a game. He’s already had five triple-doubles, and, frankly, no one with two brain cells to rub together would want Goran Dragic on their team over Ben,” stated Watts.

Watts added that Simmons being left off, as well as fellow Aussie Joe Ingles being excluded from the three-point contest, makes him “think there is some kind of anti-Australian conspiracy going on at the league head office at the moment.”

“If you thought that Australia was angry about ‘The Simpsons versus Australia TV episode, you ain’t seen nothing yet, Yanks,” he said.

