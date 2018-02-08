Dem Congress Member Caught Snoozing During Pelosi’s DACA Speech

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spent so much time talking about protecting Dreamers during her eight-hour “filibuster” that she turned a Democratic Congresswoman into a dreamer herself.

Rep. Doris Matsui (D-CA) was caught dozing off multiple times Wednesday during Pelosi’s record-breaking marathon on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

