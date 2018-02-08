Dem Rep Nadler: White House Is ‘Authoritarian,’ They ‘Don’t Really Care’ About Security or Domestic Violence

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that the White House is “authoritarian,” doesn’t care about security, and their handling of former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter shows “They don’t really care about domestic violence.”

Nadler said it was “very concerning” that Porter continued to work at the White House when the domestic abuse allegations against him could have made him open to blackmail and that Porter worked without a full security clearance. He added, “But this just reminds us, we had the same problem with Jared Kushner, who was working in the White House, in the most sensitive positions, without a security clearance.”

Anchor Wolf Blitzer then asked Nadler why he thinks the White House allowed this for as long as they did. Nadler responded, “Because I think this White House doesn’t really — they’re authoritarian, and they want to do what they’ll do and they don’t really care about security. They don’t really care about procedures.”

Nadler added, “They don’t really care about domestic violence. They do it for show. They got caught, and they’re trying to minimize the damage now. But they clearly didn’t care for a year.”

