Maxine Waters: Pelosi’s Filibuster ‘Most Profound’ in History of Congress

Wednesday after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) finished her eight-hour speech on DREAMers, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) took to the House floor to say the speech was “the most profound,” speech in the “history of this institution.”

Waters said, “We’ve had the opportunity to yield time to Leader Pelosi, and while she certainly came in to oppose this bill that we have before us, having yielded one minute to the leader is the most profound one minute probably in the history of this institution.”

She added, “That one minute that ended up eight hours where Leader Pelosi talked about the plight of DACA and the DREAMers. And I’m very proud in that yielding that one minute we had the opportunity to listen to Leader Pelosi deal with an issue and demand that we have an opportunity to have a real debate and a real discussion in the People’s House.”

