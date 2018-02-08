NBC’s Chuck Todd: First ‘Crazy’ Year of Trump ‘Like We’re Living Inside of a Parody’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” host Chuck Todd said the first year of President Donald Trump had “reached a level of crazy” that feels “like we’re living inside of a parody.”

Todd said, “I’m not gonna go full Howard Beale here, but it’s close. It feels like we’ve reached a level of crazy in this White House and it’s difficult to take it anymore. Reality TV appearances, Tabloid gossip, conspiracy theories, name-calling, vulgarities and a level of egomania few have ever seen in Washington, and that is saying something. It’s like we’re living inside of a parody from three years ago. Consider, ‘What would happen if Donald Trump became president? Omarosa would probably work in the West Wing and then she’d leave to go on Big Brother to dish about administration secrets, hahaha.’ Oh, wait. That actually happened. On Big Brother, Celebrity Edition, airing tonight.”

He continued, “Now let’s leave aside the fact that Omarosa made the comments on a show named after George Orwell’s dystopian surveillance state. Folks, we’re not even surprised by this anymore. Just think about what we’ve seen or endured in the last 13 months of this presidency, the Twitter battles with a rival nuclear power, members of his own party, the special council, TV hosts, a Gold Star widow, the Justice Department, mayors, senators, governors, our allies and many people in between. How about the conspiracy theories—Obama wiretapped me, I won the popular vote, Russian meddling is a hoax, the Deep State in Justice Department— And who knows Maybe the Access Hollywood tape is a fake too. The immorality, racist language about immigrants from s-hole countries, defending Neo-Nazis, endorsing an accused child molester for Senate. The ego, the dear leader style Cabinet meetings, talk of the military parade, the inaugural crowd size, alternative facts, bragging about his election win all the time from the CIA Memorial Wall to the Boy Scout Jamboree.”

He added, “And how about the vulgarities, the White House communication advisor accusing another adviser of trying to perform a sex act on himself, other advisers constantly dishing about their own president, including a cabinet secretary calling him a moron. How about the cliff hangers saying tuned in next time to see what happens on NAFTA, staff shake-ups, Oval Office recordings, talking to Mueller, a government shutdown, even nuclear war. And then the tabloid fodder—who is sleeping with who in the White House, and his affair with a porn star, paying her off to keep quiet. And this week, White House staff secretary Rob Porter resigned after allegations surfaced on a British gossip site of domestic abuse involving two ex-wives and the White House statements came from a press shop by the woman he’s rumored to be dating — and all of this is the legacy of the country’s first reality TV president.”

