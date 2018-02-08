Rand: Isn’t It ‘the Very Definition of Hypocrisy’ to Oppose to Obama’s Deficits But Support GOP Deficits?

During a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) stated people should have to answer why they were against running deficits under President Obama but support deficits under Republican presidents.

Rand said, “I want people to feel uncomfortable. I want them to have to answer people at home who said, how come you were against President Obama’s deficits and then how come you’re for Republican deficits? Isn’t that the very definition of intellectual dishonesty If you were against President Obama’s deficits, and now you’re for the Republican deficits, isn’t that the very definition of hypocrisy?”

