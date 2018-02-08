Uranium One Informant Attorney: Clintons Can Attack All They Want, But My Client Has the Truth

During a Thursday appearance on “America’s Newsroom,” Victoria Toensing, attorney for FBI informant Douglas Campbell, fired back at Hillary Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill for saying her client was participating in a “charade” by informing the FBI that Russia paid a lobbying group $3 million to “provide in-kind support for the Clintons’ Global Initiative.”

Toensing argued that $3 million is “a lot of money for a year of lobbying” and defended her client’s credibility.

“[Campbell] came out because he thought he was dying from cancer and he wanted his story to be told,” Toensing explained. “They can go attack all they want to. He’s got the truth, he’s got briefings, the FBI has all kinds of videotapes.”

Toensing added that the Russians thought they had “died and gone to heaven” when Clinton became secretary of state in 2009 and said that is when they began planning out the Uranium One purchase.

The 2010 controversial deal transferred 20 percent of all U.S. uranium to Russia via the sale of the Uranium One company, a Canadian mining company, just as nine foreign investors in the deal gave $145 million to the Clinton charity. Given the stake in the U.S. uranium reserves, the deal required approval U.S. government.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent