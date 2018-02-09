Biden: Trump’s Porter Comments Like Calling an Axe Murderer a ‘Great Painter’

Joe Biden responds to Pres. Trump's comments on Rob Porter: "Is there any other crime—and it's a crime—where there'd be an explanation, that the reason why we shouldn't pay attention to the transgression is because they're good at something?" https://t.co/1h9gdwyx57 pic.twitter.com/UPi5NAS3yi

Friday in Indiana, former Vice President Joe Biden criticized President Donald Trump for his comments about former White House aide Rob Porter.

Biden said, “I just read before I walked on stage a statement from the president saying he wishes him luck he has so much talent. That’s like saying that axe murderer out there, he’s a great painter.”

He added, “Is there any other crime where there’d be an explanation, that the reason why we shouldn’t pay attention to the transgression is because they’re good at something?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN