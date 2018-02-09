CNN’s Bash: Trump Porter Statement ‘Tone Deaf,’ ‘Outrageous’

Friday on CNN’s “Wolf,” political correspondent Dana Bash said President Donald Trump’s comments about former White House aide Rob Porter’s abuse allegations were “tone-deaf.”

In remarks he made in during a visit with his supporters Shane and Donald Bouvet, Trump said. “Well, we wish him well. He worked very hard. I found out about it recently, and I was surprised by it. But we certainly wish him well. It’s a, obviously, tough time for him. He did a very good job when he was in the White House. And we hope he has a wonderful career, and hopefully, he will have a great career ahead of him. But it was very sad when we heard about it. And, certainly, he’s also very sad.”

“Now he also — as you probably know, he says he’s innocent, and I think you have to remember that,” he continued. “He said very strongly yesterday that he’s innocent. So you’ll have to talk to him about that. But we absolutely wish him well. Did a very good job while he was at the White House.”

That drew the ire of Bash, who said, “The fact that he did not mention one word, one syllable, about these two women, plus apparently an ex-girlfriend – particularly the ex-wives – who are talking in great detail about abuse – physical, verbal abuse – is outrageous. I mean, I’m sorry, it just is. It just is.”

She added, “And it is tone deaf to the times.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN