CNN’s Erin Burnett on Trump’s Porter Comments: For Him, ‘The Victims Are the Attackers’

Friday on CNN’s “OutFront,” host Erin Burnett criticized President Donald Trump for his comments about former White House aide Rob Porter.

Burnett said, “The president wants you to know that Porter strongly says he’s innocent. And that he’s sad about Porter. No mention about the three women.”

She continued, “The problem is that for this president, the victims are the attackers, the predators, and the assaulters.”

She added, “Deny and defend. That’s what President Trump does when it comes to abuse and assault by men of women.”

