Maher: Trump’s Military Parade to Get Us ‘Used to the Site of Tanks in the Streets’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher responded to President Donald Trump’s call for a military parade by arguing that Trump wants to get people used to having tanks in the streets.

After CNN political analyst and American Urban Radio Networks White House correspondent and Washington bureau chief April Ryan referenced the president’s military parade idea, Maher said, “I’m right about that, right? He wants us to get used to the site of tanks in the streets.”

After Ryan referenced Trump’s button tweet about North Korea and argued Trump wants to display power, Maher stated, “It’s all about his tiny dick, isn’t it?” He added, “There’s a lot of compensating.”

