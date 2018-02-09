Meghan McCain, Joy Behar Battle Over Being ‘Offended’ by Republicans

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” while discussing former White House aide Rob Porter abuse allegations, conservative Meghan McCain debated co-host Joy Behar over a declaration that she was “offended” by all Republicans.

Behar said, “Kelly says he was shocked — shocked I tell you — when he saw photographs of the abuse. But the White House knew the FBI held up Porter’s security clearance over this a long time ago. This happened — the FBI said he doesn’t have security clearance because he might have abused these women. Why is Kelly so shocked? Shocked I tell you — ”

McCain interrupted her saying, “We shouldn’t make light of this. We’re talking about the abuse of a woman. Look at that photo,”

Behar said, “We’re talking about Kelly. Don’t say something like that. We are laughing at him being shocked.”

McCain said, “It’s not. It’s very serious, and as a Republican I am offended.”

Behar exclaimed, “As a Democrat, I’m offended by Republicans.”

McCain shot back, “You’re offended by Republicans, so all Republicans probably everywhere, so you offended by me sitting here because I’m a Republican.”

Referring to President Donald Trump Behar said, “I’m offended by a party that backs a racist.”

McCain said, “Oh, my God.”

Behar shot back, “Oh, c’mon, Meghan. Seventy-two percent of the Republican Party thinks he’s a good role model.”

McCain said, “I’m actually going on the Van Jones show on Saturday, and I’m looking forward talking about this in a way that is respectful and not being told, just because I’m a Republican I’m offending you. We are not going to move a needle throwing out platitudes like that. I’ll have a real conversation about it.”

A visibly annoyed Behar said, “Oh, really? We’ll see.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN