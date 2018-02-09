Pence: I Will ‘Look Into’ Handling of Porter – WH ‘Acknowledged’ ‘They Could Have Handled it Better’

During an interview broadcast on Friday’s edition of “NBC Nightly News,” Vice President Mike Pence stated that there is “no tolerance in this White House…for domestic abuse.” He also said the White House “acknowledged” that it could have done a better job handling the situation with former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter and vowed “look into” the situation and “share my counsel with the president directly.”

Pence said, “I was appalled when I learned of the allegations against Rob Porter. At the time that he resigned is when I first became aware of the allegations of domestic abuse, and there’s no tolerance in this White House and no place in America for domestic abuse. That being said, I think the White House has acknowledged that they could have handled it better. And Lester, when I return to Washington, DC, I’m going to look into the matter, and I’ll share my counsel with the president directly.”

