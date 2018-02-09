Schiff: ‘The Country Would Be Much Safer’ If the President Was Watching Cartoons

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) argued that the country would be “much safer” if President Trump spent the whole day watching cartoons.

After host Bill Maher praised one of Schiff’s recent tweets about the president spending his time watching TV as a positive example of Democrats playing Trump’s game and mocking him, Schiff said, “You know, this is truly a presidency in which you could say that the country would be much safer in the morning, and all day, if the president was watching cartoons.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett