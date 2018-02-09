Schiff: If Fox News Was ‘Essentially the State-Run TV During the Nixon Era,’ He Might Not Have Been Impeached

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Adam Schiff (D-CA) argued that if Fox News was “essentially the state-run TV during the Nixon era, there might not have been an impeachment of Richard Nixon.”

Host Bill Maher asked how Democrats deal with Republicans changing positions and “win on the facts in an era where the facts don’t matter to people anymore?”

Schiff answered, “Well, it is enormously challenging. And I think of all the difficulties that we face in terms of how we’ve gotten to where we are politically, you have obviously serious issues of campaign finance reform. You’ve got redistricting. But among the most difficult to deal with is the fact that people now simply get their information from different sources. Had Fox News existed and been essentially the state-run TV during the Nixon era, there might not have been an impeachment of Richard Nixon. But there is this whole echo chamber that supports whatever the president says.”

