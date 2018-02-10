GOP Rep Gaetz Calls for Appointment of Second Special Counsel — FBI, DoJ ‘Cannot Investigate Themselves’

. @mattgaetz on Dem FISA memo: "The @FBI and @TheJusticeDept cannot investigate themselves and the evidence we've uncovered shows wrongdoing at the highest levels of those agencies." @WattersWorld pic.twitter.com/iEUKJBwioo

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called for a second special counsel to investigate abuse at the Department of Justice and the FBI.

According to Gaetz, those agencies cannot investigate themselves.

“My expectation is the people of America will win through the appointment of a second special counsel,” he said. “But that is going to require Attorney General Jeff Sessions to do his job. The FBI and the Department of Justice cannot investigate themselves. And the evidence we’ve uncovered shows wrongdoing at the highest levels of those agencies.”

Watters then asked Gaetz if given Sessions’ recusal he had the authority to appoint such a special counsel.

“Of course, he does,” Gaetz replied. “There was no legal obligation for that recusal, and frankly, I don’t even know what the four corners of that recusal are. Here, the accusation is not against Russia. It is against the very agency that Jeff Sessions leads, the Department of Justice, and then some of the senior politicized leadership at the FBI. So he could appoint that special counsel. More than two dozen Republicans have joined me in calling for it, and it is darn time that it happened.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor