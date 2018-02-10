Joy Reid: Term ‘Chain Migration’ Should ‘Never’ Be Used Because It’s ‘Very Offensive’

During Saturday’s “AM Joy” on MSNBC, host Joy Reid called for an end to the term “chain migration,” the process allowing family members of immigrants to come to the United States, because it is “very offensive.”

“This is what Donald Trump wants, meaning this is what Paul Ryan wants: Border security, a $25 billion trust fund for the wall that Mexico was supposed to pay for, ending extended family migration which they, I think we need to kill that term, chain migration — it should never be used again, it is very offensive, but that is what they call it — and eliminating the visa lottery.”

