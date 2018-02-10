MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Tries to Compare Joe Biden 2020 Campaign to Eagles QB Nick Foles, Rocky Balboa

Thursday in an interview with Joe Biden, MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell asked the former vice president if a potential 2020 presidential run would be comparable to the underdog stories of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles (the team’s backup until starter Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending injury) and fictional character Rocky Balboa.

“Now, I know you made a sacrifice to sit down with us today because you could have been on Broad Street. You could have been heading towards the art museum. There’s a parade going on in Philadelphia. And Nick Foles said the other day, ‘Don’t be afraid to fail. Failure is part of life. It’s part of building character. Without failure, who would we be?’ Does that inspire you when you think about – you’ve run for president twice – when you think about the future?”

Biden said that he has never been afraid to fail and went on to praise Foles for stepping up in Super Bowl LII.

Mitchell doubled down, asking, “So is there some part of Joe Biden who is identifying with Nick Foles and the team as they climb the steps of the art museum today? Is there a part of you that thinks about rocky balboa?”

(h/t Newsbusters)

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent