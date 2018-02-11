Blumenthal: Dems Willing to Be Flexible on Funding for Trump’s Wall

Sunday on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said that Democrats are willing to be flexible with funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall, calling it “important” to invest in border security.

“Bipartisanship has broken out in at least some areas. I hope we can carry forward this bipartisan cooperation in other areas like reforming and rebuilding our immigration system, which is sadly broken,” Blumenthal said to host John Catsimatidis.

“On the wall, we would be willing to be flexible on border security,” he added. “There are ways, again, to be bipartisan in devising solutions to make our borders more secure using surveillance and sensors, better training for agents who patrol our borders, using new technology, strengthening some of the physical structures and fences … and if the president wants to call it a wall, so be it.”

