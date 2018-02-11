Erick Erickson: Evangelicalism Could Be ‘Set Back’ by Supporting ‘Badly Behaved’ Trump

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” conservative commentator Erick Erickson said evangelicalism could be “set back” by their support for President Donald Trump.

Erickson said, “I think when he does good things, he should be praised, when he does bad things, he should be criticized.”

He continued, “He has done good things, his administration has done good things. But I do think ultimately you risk getting conservatism and evangelicalism in this country set back by a party standard bearer who these people rally too who is ill mannered, badly behaved and not a role model. At some point you want your kids to be proud of the president regardless of party. And it’s really hard to be other than he’s the guy that fights. I don’t want my kids to fight that way. I kinda believe they are going to be held accountable on the last day and they don’t need to fight that way.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN