Kellyanne Conway: Trump Has ‘Full Faith’ in John Kelly, Not Looking For Replacements

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” when asked about reports President Donald Trump was unhappy with White House chief of staff John Kelly’s handling of the Rob Porter scandal, White House spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway said Trump had “full faith” in Kelly.

Conway said, “I spoke to the president, and he said, ‘Please tell Jake that I have full faith in chief of staff John Kelly and I’m not looking for replacements.'”

