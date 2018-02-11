Kudlow: U.S. the ‘Best Country’ for Business Following Tax Cuts

Sunday, economist and CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow praised the United States’ economy following the tax cuts and proclaimed the country now the “best” for business.

“We are on the front end of an investment boom that’s largely tied to the tax cuts,” Kudlow told New York AM 970 radio’s John Catsimatidis on “The Cats Roundtable. “[It] will be stronger than anything we’ve seen in probably 25 years.”

He continued, “America is once again becoming the best investment environment in the world — the best country in which to do business. And that’s a powerful positive.”

