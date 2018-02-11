Meadows on Budget Deal: GOP ‘Leadership Caved, The Swamp Won’

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) said the Republican leadership “caved” on the two-year budget deal reached last week to avoid a government shutdown.

Meadows said, “I can tell you the real problem with this particular one is that our leadership caved, the swamp won and the American taxpayer lost.”

He added, “Our regional play was to make sure that we funded the military, we kept other spending flat, that’s what we passed yet what we got put on House floor just a few hours later was this unbelievable budget deal that spent American taxpayer dollars.”

