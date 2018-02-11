MSNBC’s Giridharadas: ‘Trump Has Become the Commander-in-Chief of American Rape Culture’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” while discussing the allegations aimed at White House staffer Rob Porter, network political analyst Anand Giridharadas said President Donald Trump had ”become the commander-in-chief of American rape culture.”

Giridharadas said, “This week was a turning point because I think we’re starting to realize that Trumpism doesn’t merely tolerate sexual abuse, sexual abuse is a very apt metaphor for everything Trumpism is.”

He added, “This is a rape culture presidency and Donald Trump has become the commander in chief of American rape culture.”

