MSNBC’s Giridharadas: ‘Trump Has Become the Commander-in-Chief of American Rape Culture’

by Pam Key11 Feb 20180

Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” while discussing the allegations aimed at White House staffer Rob Porter, network political analyst Anand Giridharadas said President Donald Trump had ”become the commander-in-chief of American rape culture.”

Giridharadas said, “This week was a turning point because I think we’re starting to realize that Trumpism doesn’t merely tolerate sexual abuse, sexual abuse is a very apt metaphor for everything Trumpism is.”

He added, “This is a rape culture presidency and Donald Trump has become the commander in chief of American rape culture.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.