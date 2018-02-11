Rand Paul Rips DC for ‘Wasting Money’ on ‘Ridiculous Items’ — Including $700k on Interpreting Neil Armstrong Moon Speech

During a Sunday appearance on New York AM 970 radio’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) slammed the “ridiculous” spending going on in Washington D.C.

“I can give you a quick example of some of the stuff we spend money on: We spent $700,000 last year studying what Neil Armstrong said when he landed on the moon,” Paul told host John Catsimatidis. “You remember, he said, ‘One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.’ Well, some idiot in government took $700,000 of taxpayer money and wanted to know whether he said, ‘One small step for man’ or,’One small step for a man.’ So that’s the kind of stuff your government is spending money on.”

Paul called for an audit of the Pentagon before Congress hands over more money.

“Before we give them more money, make them account for the money they’re already spending,” he stated.

