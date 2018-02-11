Rick Santorum: Trump’s Reaction to Porter Disappointing, Politically ‘Devastating’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) discussed Rob Porter’s alleged abuse scandal and said he was disappointed with President Donald Trump’s reaction.

Santorum said, “I have no doubt that is part of the real energy out there. There is an incredible amount of energy. Stories like this feed that. I’m disappointed that the president reacted this way.”

He continued, “But from a political point of view, it was a — it was devastating. He can’t continue to make these kinds of statements without at least putting it in context. I don’t disagree with his point that people are entitled to due process, and we should automatically not listen to any charge out there. But there is a lot of evidence to support this charge, but even if there wasn’t, you have to put it into context, so you let people know that I am concerned about this, and he is not doing that.”

