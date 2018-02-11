Schiff: Trump ‘Puts His Own Personal Interests Above the National Security of the Country’

Sunday on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said President Donald Trump did not release the Democratic memo challenging the House Intelligence Committee memo spearheaded by his counterpart chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) because this was a “president who puts his own personal interests above the national security of the country.”

Schiff said, “The hypocrisy of this just kind of reaches out and grabs you by the throat.”

He continued, “This is a president who puts his own personal interests above the national security interest of the country.”

He added, “The president doesn’t want you to see these facts from the FISA application because it completely undermines his claim of vindication.”

