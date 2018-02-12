Dem Sen Gillibrand: Trump ‘Should Resign’ or Congress ‘Should Hold Him Accountable’

Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said President Donald Trump should resign over the sexual misconduct allegations against him or Congress “should hold him accountable.”

Gillibrand said, “Once President Trump was elected I think something changed and I think it changed for women.”

She added, “I think he should resign, and if he’s unwilling to do that, which is what I assume, then Congress should hold him accountable. We are obligated to have hearings.”

