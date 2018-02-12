Omarosa: America Will Be ‘Begging for the Days of Trump’ If ‘Scary’ Pence Becomes POTUS

Monday CBS released a clip from “Big Brother” in which Omarosa Manigault said if President Donald Trump were impeached, Vice President Mike Pence would be much worse because he is “scary.”

Manigault said, “As bad as you all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence. So everybody that’s wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their lives. We would be begging for the days of Trump back if Pence became president. That’s all I’m saying ”

She added, “He’s extreme. I am Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things that are like. I’m like, ‘Jesus didn’t say that.’ He’s scary.”

