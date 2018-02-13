GOP Sen Ernst: Trump ‘Needs to Send a Stronger Message’ on Domestic Violence

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN Newsroom,” Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) stated that President Trump “needs to send a stronger message” and “come out a little bit stronger” against domestic violence.

Ernst said, “I think he needs to send a stronger message, a stronger message. We need to allow women and men that have been abused to come out, make sure their stories are heard and believed.”

Anchor John Berman then asked Ernst, “He hasn’t said enough yet, in other words?” She answered, “Yeah. I’d like him to come out a little bit stronger on that.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett