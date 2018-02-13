Joy Behar Mocks Mike Pence’s Faith: ‘Can He Talk to Mary Magdalene Without His Wife?’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” while discussing Omarosa Manigault criticizing Vice President Mike Pence, co-host Joy Behar mocked Pence’s faith.

However, Behar ended the segment agreeing with all the hosts if given a choice between Donald Trump and Mike Pence, they would rather have Pence as President.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I went to law school in Indiana. He is a hated figure there, actually. He’s not very popular at all. And I think when you have Mike Pence, who now puts this religious veneer and calls people ‘values voters,’ I think we’re in a dangerous situation. Look, I’m Catholic, I’m a faithful person, but I don’t know that I want my vice president talking in tongues.”

Joy Behar said, “It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct, hearing voices.”

Sherri Shepherd said, “You know Joy, as a Christian, that’s just par for the course. You talk to Jesus. Jesus talks back. What concerns me is how long is the conversation with Jesus.”

Referring to Pence’s previous comments that he won’t be alone with a woman without his wife present, Behar said, “My question is, can he talk to Mary Magdalene when his wife isn’t in the room?”

At the end of the segment, Behar said, “I don’t think anyone could be worse than Trump. I don’t. I think Mike Pence, say what you want about him and his religiosity. I don’t think he’s mentally ill. Even though he is saying he hears voices I don’t think he’s that crazy. He has no charisma whatsoever. I don’t think he would get re-elected. I don’t think he would want to destroy the environment. I don’t think he would make it his life’s purpose to go against everything Obama did. I don’t think he would antagonize Kim Jong-un. That’s why think he would be better. Because Trump is the worst we have ever had.”

