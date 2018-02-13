Olympic Skater Adam Rippon: ‘I Don’t Want My Olympic Experience to Be About Mike Pence’

Despite taking shots at Mike Pence over his LGBT views, gay United States Olympic skater Adam Rippon said at a press conference in Pyeongchang, South Korea Tuesday that he did not want his Olympic experience to be about the vice president.

“I have no problem talking about what I’ve said because I stand by it, but I think right now the Olympics are about Olympic competition and the athletes involved,” Rippon told reporters.

Rippon said his comments about Pence have resulted in extra attention to his teammates.

“I don’t want to distract from their experience,” he added. “And I don’t want my Olympic experience to be about Mike Pence.”

Rippon has turned down an invitation to meet with the vice president in South Korea and settle their differences and also said he would refuse to go to the White House to celebrate any medals won at the Winter Olympics.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent