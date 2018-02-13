Popovich: ‘We Live in a Racist Country’

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on why it's important for the NBA to promote Black History Month: "We live in a racist country… And it's always important to bring attention to it, even if it angers some people." pic.twitter.com/RCCs7rSJix

Monday, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich argued that it was important for the NBA to promote Black History Month because America is a “racist country” and everybody needs to be reminded of it because there is “still a lot of work to do” to solve it.

“The league is made up of a lot of black guys,” Popovich told reporters. “To honor that and understand it is pretty simplistic. How would you ignore that? But more importantly, we live in a racist country that hasn’t figured it out yet. And it’s always important to bring attention to it — even if it angers some people.”

He added, “The point is, you have to keep it in front of everybody’s nose so they understand it still hasn’t been taken care of and we still have a lot of work to do.”

