Dem Sen Blumenthal: ‘Excuses for Failing to Move Forward’ on Gun Control Make ‘Congress Complicit in These Deaths’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) stated that “excuses for failing to move forward” on gun control “are really reprehensible. It makes Congress complicit in these deaths.”

Blumenthal said, “Prayers and thoughts are appropriate. Ours go out to the community in Florida, Parkland, that has suffered this incredibly tragic horror. But prayers and thoughts are not enough. We need action. And my colleagues who will blame it all on the mental illness involved, I think are shirking that responsibility. And the Second Amendment, I’m a law enforcer. I believe in the Constitution, but no right is absolute, and commonsense measures consistent with the Second Amendment are absolutely acceptable under our laws. And I think these excuses for failing to move forward are really reprehensible. It makes Congress complicit in these deaths.”

