Dem Sen Murphy: ‘Epidemic of Mass Slaughter’ Because of ‘Inaction’ by Congress

Sen. Chris Murphy addresses Florida school shooting on Senate floor: "Let me just note once again for my colleagues...We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else." https://t.co/fl7GP76ZB1 pic.twitter.com/SSU76XwVuB

During a speech on the Senate floor on Wednesday, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) commented on the school shooting in Parkland, FL by stating that Congress’ “inaction” is “responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.”

Murphy said, “As we speak, there is a horrific scene playing out at a high school in south Florida. Turn on your television right now, you’re going to see scenes of children running for their lives, what looks to be the 19th school shooting in this country, and we have not even hit March. I’m coming to the floor to talk about something else, but let me just note, once again for my colleagues, that this happens nowhere else, other than the United States of America. This epidemic of mass slaughter, this scourge of school shooting after school shooting. It only happens here, not because of coincidence, not because of bad luck, but as a consequence of our inaction. We are responsible for a level of mass atrocity that happens in this country with zero parallel anywhere else.”

He continued, “As a parent, it scares me to death that this body doesn’t take seriously the safety of my children, and it seems like a lot of parents in south Florida are going to be asking that same question later today. We pray for the families and for the victims. We hope for the best.”

(h/t Grabien)

