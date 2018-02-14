Mika: Trump Presidency Is ‘Teetering on the Brink’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” while discussing potential Russians meddling in the 2018 midterm elections, co-host Mika Brzezinski claimed the presidency of Donald Trump was “teetering on the brink every day.”

Brzezinski said, “I don’t know how long this tension between our democratic institutions can hold when you have a presidency that seems to be teetering on the brink every day with one lie here and one misstep there and people who seemed completely ill-equipped for the job.”

