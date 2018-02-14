Rubio: ‘You Should Know the Facts’ About Parkland Shooting Before Claiming a Law Could Have Prevented It

. @marcorubio on reaction to FL school shooting: "People don't know how this happened: who this person is, what motivated them...I think it's important to know all of that before you jump to conclusions that there's some law that we could have passed that could have prevented it." pic.twitter.com/jmIOBGAiVx

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) argued that people should wait until they have all the facts before recommending policies in the wake of the Parkland, FL school shooting.

Rubio said that it’s not the right time to have a gun control debate “only because people don’t — they don’t know how this happened, I mean, who this person is, what motivated them, how did they get ahold of the weapon that they used for this attack. I think it’s important to know all of that before you jump to conclusions that there’s some law that we could have passed that could have prevented it. And there may be, but shouldn’t we at least know the facts? And so, I think that we can always have that debate, but if you’re going to have the debate about this particular incident, you should know the facts of that incident before you run out and prescribe some law you claim could have prevented it. I’ve seen a lot of that on television, and maybe there is a law that could have prevented this instance, but we don’t know that, and neither do they.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett