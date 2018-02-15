Charles Barkley Admits to Playing a Game Drunk

Wednesday, NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley revealed he once played a game drunk.

Barkley said he was told he had been traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Lakers and went out and got “blasted” in the middle of the day because he was so excited.

The deal sending him to L.A. fell through and he had a game to play that night.

“I don’t remember anything about that game,” Barkley recalled. “First of all, I was so pissed, but I was so drunk, too. I have no idea what happened that game.”

Barkley said that was the only game he played drunk, but said he did play hungover a number of times.

