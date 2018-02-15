Dem Gov Malloy: Senators Who Have ‘Voted Against Legislation That Would Make Us Safer’ ‘Should Resign’

On Thursday’s “MSNBC Live,” Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy (D) argued that “any senator who has voted against legislation that would make us safer” is a coward who “should resign.”

Malloy said, “You know, first of all, the federal government should do something. Quite frankly, any senator who has voted against legislation that would make us safer should be embarrassed. Quite frankly, they should resign. They should be called out for the cowards that they are. Because they’re more afraid of the NRA than seeing someone else’s children shot and killed in a school.”

