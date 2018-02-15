GOP Sen Grassley: ‘Concentrate’ on Entering People With ‘Mental Reasons for Not Being Able to Handle’ Guns into Files

by Ian Hanchett15 Feb 20180

While speaking to reporters at the Capitol on Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) argued that Congress needs to concentrate on making sure that people who “have mental reasons for not being able to handle a gun” have their names entered into the FBI’s files, something that the government has “not done a very good job” of doing.

Grassley said, “We have not done a very good job of making sure that people that have mental reasons for not being able to handle a gun getting their name into the FBI files, and we need to concentrate on that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.