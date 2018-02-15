GOP Sen Grassley: ‘Concentrate’ on Entering People With ‘Mental Reasons for Not Being Able to Handle’ Guns into Files

Sen. Chuck Grassley says Congress needs to concentrate on how people with "mental reasons for not being able to handle a gun" are able to get them. pic.twitter.com/x9fZ2BKXx6

While speaking to reporters at the Capitol on Thursday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) argued that Congress needs to concentrate on making sure that people who “have mental reasons for not being able to handle a gun” have their names entered into the FBI’s files, something that the government has “not done a very good job” of doing.

Grassley said, “We have not done a very good job of making sure that people that have mental reasons for not being able to handle a gun getting their name into the FBI files, and we need to concentrate on that.”

