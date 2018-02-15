LeBron James Rips Trump — He Doesn’t ‘Give a F*** About the People’

[LANGUAGE WARNING]

Appearing on “UNINTERRUPTED,” a show hosted by ESPN’s Cari Champion as she drives around in an Uber, Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James lit into President Donald Trump, saying the leader of the free world does not “give a f*** about the people.”

[Relative portion beginning around the 5:16 mark]

“The climate is hot. The number one job in America, the appointed person is someone who doesn’t understand the people. And really don’t give a f— about the people,” James said of Trump.

James added, “While we cannot change what comes out of that man’s mouth, we can continue to alert the people that watch us, that listen to us that this is not the way.”

As the conversation in the car shifted toward what Champion called Trump’s “racist comments,” James said what comes out of Trump’s mouth is “laughable” and “scary” at the same time.

“It’s not even a surprise when he says something. It’s like laughable,” James said. “It’s laughable and it’s scary.”

