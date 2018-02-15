Limbaugh on Warning About FL Shooter: FBI ‘Really Busy’ Tracking the Entire Trump Administration Looking for Additional Sexual Harassers

Thursday on his nationally syndicated radio show, conservative talker Rush Limbaugh took a shot at the FBI after it was revealed the agency was alerted to suspected Florida shooter as a possible threat.

Limbaugh said the FBI was “busy” tracking members of the Trump administration seeking sexual harassers and therefore had its resources spread thin.

“So he gave them the actual name of the guy who posted the comment — the promise, the threat — to do this, Nikolas Cruz, white Hispanic. And the FBI didn’t do anything with it,” he said. “So Bennight here, the guy you heard on the audio, said, ‘I don’t know what the FBI has to do to track down real identities. First, they’d call YouTube, and then YouTube would have to divulge the privacy of whoever sent the alerted and all of this,’ but they still had the real name to go on. But, folks, we need to back off the FBI here just a little bit.”

“The FBI is really busy right now,” Limbaugh continued. “They’re busy, I’m sure, tracking the entire Trump administration looking for additional sexual harassers. I mean, there may be as many as 4,000 of ’em in there they gotta track down. And then they’re still trying to corroborate the Steele dossier. And that’s a worldwide effort. So the FBI has spread its resources here very, very thin, and we’ve gotta keep that in mind.”

