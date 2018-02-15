Pelosi: We Cannot Let the National Rifle Association Decide ‘the Character of America’

Thursday at her weekly press briefing, Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) addressed the Parkland, FL, school shooting.

Pelosi said, “It is an assault on our whole country, and they are paying the price for our inaction. As I have said on the floor many times, whose political survival in this body is more important than the survival of our children? For example most recently yesterday, Sandy Hook for example, or on the streets of our cities. Who of us in here is more important, whose political survival is more important than that? Nobody’s.”

She added, “We have to be bold. We have to go forward. We cannot let the National Rifle Association —however, they get their money and that’s another subject —to decide what the character of America is.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN