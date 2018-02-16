Dem Rep Nadler: Russian Election Attack ‘Equivalent’ to Pearl Harbor

Friday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Russian interference with U.S. elections and political processes that resulted in 13 indictments against Russian nationals was “equivalent” to the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese in 1941.

Partial transcript as follows:

NADLER: My reaction to the news is this is absolute proof of what we knew all along and what the president has denied, namely that we were attacked. This is a very serious attack against the United States by a hostile foreign power, an attack against our election process, our entire governing process. We know that the attack is continuing. And that our intelligence agencies tell us that it’s going to certainly continue through the next election. And the president and the Republicans in the House for that matter refuse, refuse to do anything about protecting us from an attack. Imagine if FDR had denied that the Japanese attacked us at Pearl Harbor and didn’t react. That’s the equivalent.

HAYES: It’s a bit of a different thing.

NADLER: No it’s not.

HAYES: They didn’t kill anyone.

NADLER: They didn’t kill anyone but they’re destroying our democratic process.

HAYES: Do you really think it’s on par?

NADLER: Not in the amount of violence, but in the seriousness, it is very much on par. This country exists to have a democratic system with a small d. That’s what the country’s all about. This is an attempt to destroy that. And the president’s core, the presidential oath is to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. This president is refusing to do that.