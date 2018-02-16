Dem Sen Kamala Harris: We Cannot Have Pride as a Country ‘When Our Babies Are Being Slaughtered’

This cannot be a political issue. We have to have smart gun safety laws - our babies are being slaughtered. pic.twitter.com/Z62eK5LkhP

Thursday Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) spoke to MSNBC about the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, FL that resulted in 17 deaths and multiple injuries.

Harris said “This might sound a bit harsh. As a prosecutor for years in appreciating homicide and being able to talk to a judge about it and a jury about it, I had to look at autopsy photographs. When you see the effect of this extreme violence on a human body, and especially the body of a child, maybe it will shock some people into understanding this cannot be a political issue.”

She added, “We have to be practical. I support the Second Amendment, but we have to have smart gun safety laws. We cannot tolerate a society and live in a country with any level of pride when our babies are being slaughtered.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN