Dem Sen Kamala Harris: We Cannot Have Pride as a Country ‘When Our Babies Are Being Slaughtered’

Thursday Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) spoke to MSNBC about the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, FL that resulted in 17 deaths and multiple injuries.
Harris said “This might sound a bit harsh. As a prosecutor for years in appreciating homicide and being able to talk to a judge about it and a jury about it, I had to look at autopsy photographs. When you see the effect of this extreme violence on a human body, and especially the body of a child, maybe it will shock some people into understanding this cannot be a political issue.”
She added, “We have to be practical. I support the Second Amendment, but we have to have smart gun safety laws. We cannot tolerate a society and live in a country with any level of pride when our babies are being slaughtered.”
Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.