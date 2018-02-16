Deputy AG Rosenstein: ‘No Allegation in This Indictment That Any American Had Any Knowledge’

Friday at a press conference to announce 13 indictments against Russian nationals and three Russian entities for interference with “U.S. elections and political processes,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said there was “no allegation in this indictment that any American had any knowledge.”

Rosenstein said, “There is no allegation in this indictment that any American had any knowledge. The nature of the scheme was the defendants took extraordinary steps to make it appear they were ordinary American political activists even going so far to base their activities on a private network here in the United States. If anyone traced it back, they appeared to be Americans.”

