FNC’s Chris Wallace: Mueller Indictments Do Not Point to Trump-Russia Collusion

Friday while discussing the 13 indictments against Russian nationals and three Russian entities for interference with “U.S. elections and political processes,” “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace said there was “no evidence at this point” to indicate collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians.

Wallace said, “Well, I think we have to be very careful about what this indictment says and what it doesn’t say and what its political significance we’re prepared to say at this point. In terms of what it says, it clearly indicates that there was a sophisticated Russian campaign to use our social media, to use our political system, to try to interfere in that political system. On the other hand, Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general was asked several times, and he said there’s no allegation in this indictment that any American wittingly helped the Russians. Now, he’s not saying that they didn’t help them, but there’s no allegation that they did help them.”

He continued, “So you know, people can jump to conclusions all they want, but there’s no evidence at this point that has been presented that there was any collusion between the Trump campaign, Trump associates and this Russian effort to disrespect the election. On the other hand, I think it’s very significant and largely because there had been such a push by the White House and by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee to, in effect, say that the special counsel investigation was going nowhere. The president, of course, talked about the Russian hoax and even talked about the FBI and the Clinton campaign and the Obama White House, all of this was really an effort of them to undermine candidate Trump and President Trump. This indicates no, the Russians were involved in something, something very serious. It does not point to collusion between the Russians and the Trump campaign, but it does indicate that what this really was about, for all the talk about and the effort to get us to look at other things, what this is really about is Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election, and we need to remember that.”

