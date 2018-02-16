FNC’s Shep Smith: After Indictments Mueller Probe ‘Opposite of a Hoax’

Friday, Fox News host Shepard Smith said in light of 13 indictments against Russian nationals and three Russian entities for interference with “U.S. elections and political processes,” special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation was the “opposite of a hoax.”

Smith said, “If there was any question, even a single question, there is no more. Russia attacked the United States of America. A coordinated government-sponsored campaign to undermine America’s democracy, eventually in support of Donald Trump and against Hillary Clinton.”

He continued, “The Russians infiltrated our system, manipulated us on behalf of Vladimir Putin, and they did it online and in person, on our soil.”

He added, “The Russian investigation is the opposite of a hoax. And now indictments against Russian organizations and persons have been handed up. This afternoon, the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment of 13 Russian nationals.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN