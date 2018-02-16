Maher on Mueller Indictments: ‘How Can They Not Be Impeaching’ Trump?

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to Robert Mueller’s indictments of Russians for election interference by wondering how President Trump isn’t being impeached.

Maher stated, “How can they not be impeaching him now? Because Trump gets his information from the same place that Robert Mueller got his information for this indictment, the FBI. So, he knew this all along as well. This whole time that he has been saying what he’s finally admitted, that this wasn’t happening, today, he finally said it did — was happening. He knew. That’s an impeachable offense to me. … He said, ‘I talked to Putin and I believe him.’ What if after 9/11 Bush had said, ‘You know, I talked to Bin Laden, I believe him?'”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett