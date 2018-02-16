Maher: The US ‘Not Built for Mental Health’ – ‘Kind of a Sick Country At Its Heart’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that while the US needs improved mental health care, the US is “kind of a sick country” that is “too greedy,” and “built for money.”

Maher said, “When I hear people talk, as I have all week, after the shooting, about, well, mental health, and we definitely should have better mental health treatment. But, you know, this country is not built for mental health. It’s kind of a sick country at its heart. It’s way too greedy, get to macho mountain, competitive. It’s built for money. It’s not built to be happy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett